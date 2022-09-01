Police investigating possible abduction in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are calling for public assistance in the investigation of a possible abduction in West Baltimore last week.

Police released surveillance video images of a woman they are looking to locate or identify.

They said she was seen walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway last Friday, August 26, when she got into a car.

Police said the car was described as a dark blue Dodge Charger or Challenger with a rear spoiler.