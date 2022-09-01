Watch CBS News
Police investigating possible abduction in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are calling for public assistance in the investigation of a possible abduction in West Baltimore last week. 

Police released surveillance video images of a woman they are looking to locate or identify. 

They said she was seen walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway last Friday, August 26, when she got into a car. 

Police said the car was described as a dark blue Dodge Charger or Challenger with a rear spoiler. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

September 1, 2022

