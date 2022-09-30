Watch CBS News
Police investigating murder after charred remains found from burning car in Laurel

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a murder after charred remains were found in the backseat of a fiery car in Anne Arundel County.

Around midnight on Sept. 27, officers were called to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tibeca Trail in Laurel for a car fire.

The car was found about 100 yards off the roadway and was engulfed in flames.

Once extinguished, charred human remains were found in the backseat area of the car. 

Police said the person was shot and left in the fiery car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.    

First published on September 30, 2022 / 2:41 PM

