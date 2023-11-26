Watch CBS News
Police investigating homicide following deadly shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A person was shot and killed Sunday evening in West Baltimore, according to police.

The male, whose age is unknown, was located with a gunshot wound to his head around 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Winchester Street.

Police said the gunshot victim was found lying in the road. He was taken to an area hospital where he died. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on November 26, 2023 / 10:34 PM EST

