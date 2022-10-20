Watch CBS News
Police investigate unidentified male shot multiple times in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- According to a release, Police are investigating the matter of an unidentified male shot multiple times Thursday morning in South Baltimore.

Officers responded at 3:09 a.m. to reports of a shooting on the 4100 block of Townsend Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and back. 

The victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

