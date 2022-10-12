Watch CBS News
Police investigate deadly shooting in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 26-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting Wednesday morning in East Baltimore.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died.

Police have not provided any other information.

This is Baltimore City's 262 murder investigation in 2022.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 12:03 PM

