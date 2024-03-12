Police increasing patrols at Centennial Park in Howard County after woman attacked on trail

BALTIMORE - Police are increasing patrols in Centennial Park after a woman was attacked on a jogging trail on Monday morning.

She told police that a man grabbed her from behind and then hit her.

The woman was able to escape to her car with only minor injuries.

Police have not made any arrests.

Police are telling people in the area to stay alert and report anything suspicious to police at police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.