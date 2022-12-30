Police increasing patrol to keep roads safe this New Year's Eve

Police increasing patrol to keep roads safe this New Year's Eve

Police increasing patrol to keep roads safe this New Year's Eve

BALTIMORE — It's going to be a busy weekend for Maryland State Police. They're increasing patrols to make sure people get home safe from their New Year's Eve fun.

We're almost to the countdown, the fireworks, and all the festivities for New Year's Eve. A big part of that, of course, is drinking.

Desiree Olivo made the mistake of drinking and driving once. But, never again, this year she's made plans for a hotel party with friends.

"Thank God nobody was injured, I didn't hit anybody," Olivo said. "Going to stay at the hotel, leave my keys in the room, leave everything in the room and just walk downstairs and walk back up."

Anyone driving this weekend is going to notice more Maryland State Police troopers around. For the weekend, they'll be purposely adding more state troopers in areas with DUI-related incidents have happened. Also, having a focus on a number of interstates and state routes.

However, there's a couple other factors worrying MSP, including the forecasted rain.

"If you combine rain with impaired driving, that's an area of concern," said Ron Snyder, spokesman for Maryland State Police. "On top of that, we anticipate more people being on the road this year because many people stayed home the past couple of years [due to the] pandemic."

Most people we talked to are trying to avoid the roads this New Year's Eve, including the Kovack family. They're heading to a neighbor's house.

"It's nice not having to worry about that and with little kids, risky driving is not something you want to chance," said Kristen Kovack.

Lauren McDonough is heading out to a bar or party this Saturday, but drinking and driving is the furthest thing from her mind.

"I always Uber home, or just leave the car. It's not worth it," she said.

MSP advises, if you use a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft, to always confirm your driver's identity when they arrive. Also, taxis are still a great option if you don't want to use a rideshare.