Watch CBS News
Local News

Police identify man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- One person was shot and killed in Baltimore's Mount Clare neighborhood on Friday, according to authorities. 

Officers on patrol in the southwestern part of the city were sent to the 300 block of South Calhoun Street to investigate a report of shots fired around 5:35 p.m., police said.

Once there, the officers found 22-year-old Tiwan Wilson inside a vehicle who had been injured from gunfire, according to authorities.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. 

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.