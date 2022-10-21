Watch CBS News
Police identify man, 39, killed in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified a man shot and killed Tuesday in North Baltimore as Donterray Jones.

 At 4:39 p.m., Tuesday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road to investigate a reported shooting.
 
When officers arrived to the scene, they located Jones, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. He was then transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
 
Homicide and Shooting investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

