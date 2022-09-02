Police identify 19-year-old man shot, killed near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified the 19-year-old man shot and killed Wednesday night near Morgan State University as Julian Fruh.

The university said Wednesday Fruh was a private security guard on campus employed by Allied Universal.

In a statement, the security company said it was "saddened and absolutely devastated" to hear one of its guards had been killed.

"Local Allied Universal leadership has reached out to the victim's family to offer our condolences and financial support," the company said. "Because this is an ongoing investigation, we respectfully request any other inquiries be directed to the Baltimore Police Department."

Baltimore City police said the shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 4400 block of Marble Road near cold spring lane. Police stated Fruh was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As a result of the shooting, Morgan State University has said they will be increasing patrol on their campus as a precaution and in an email, they reminded students counseling and resources are available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.