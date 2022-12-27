Police identify 17-year-old who was shot, left in burning car in Laurel in September

BALTIMORE - Police identified the charred body of a person found in the back seat of a burnt car in Laurel as a 17-year-old from Washington, D.C.

Anne Arundel County Police said Marquette Knight was shot and killed and then left in a burning car on Sept. 27 in the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel.

Officers found the car fire about 100 yards off the road in a field.

The charred human remains were found after the fire was extinguished.