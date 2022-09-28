Body found in burning car in Laurel

BALTIMORE -- A body was found in the back seat of a car on fire overnight in Laurel, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers and firefighters responded shortly after midnight Wednesday to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail, where they found the car fire about 100 yards off the road in a field.

The charred human remains were found after the fire was extinguished. The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where the cause and manner of death will be determined.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4700.