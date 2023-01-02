Police ID 17-year-old girl killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police identified a 17-year-old girl killed early Sunday as D'asia Garrison.

Garrison died early Sunday morning after she was shot in East Baltimore, making her death the city's first homicide of the year. She turned 17 in early December.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of North Glover Street, where they found Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 31-year-old man who walked into an area hospital is believed to have been injured in the same shooting, police said.

According to police data released Monday, 333 people were killed in Baltimore City in 2022, the eighth year in a row the city has had over 300 homicides. There were 687 who were shot yet survived their injuries last year.