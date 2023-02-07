Watch CBS News
Police discover human remains along Owings Mills Blvd. in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police found human remains in an area near Owings Mills Boulevard. 

Around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, detectives from Baltimore County Police responded to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard area after human remains were found in a nearby brush area, police said. 

The identity of the person remains unknown, and the remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified. 

As the detectives continue to look into the situation, they're encouraging anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call 410-307-2020 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers on 1-866-7LOCKUP

Alternatively, they can use the Baltimore County Police Department's iWATCH program to submit information.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 3:30 PM

