Watch CBS News
Local News

Police asking for information after arrest of sexual assault suspect who frequented Brooklyn Homes community

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup | December 6. 2023
Here's your Wednesday afternoon news roundup | December 6. 2023 02:17

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking the public for more information, after the arrest of a sexual assault suspect Wednesday.

jimmmy-brown.jpg
Jimmy Brown Baltimore City Police

Police said they arrested Jimmy Brown, 38, of Anne Arundel County, for the sexual assault of a child.

Brown was known to be a frequent visitor of the Brooklyn Homes Community in Baltimore City, and may be responsible for assaulting other victims, according to BPD. 

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact detectives in the Child Abuse Unit at 443-984-7378 or 911. 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran, a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 1:58 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.