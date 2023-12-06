Police asking for information after arrest of sexual assault suspect who frequented Brooklyn Homes community

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking the public for more information, after the arrest of a sexual assault suspect Wednesday.

Jimmy Brown Baltimore City Police

Police said they arrested Jimmy Brown, 38, of Anne Arundel County, for the sexual assault of a child.

Brown was known to be a frequent visitor of the Brooklyn Homes Community in Baltimore City, and may be responsible for assaulting other victims, according to BPD.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact detectives in the Child Abuse Unit at 443-984-7378 or 911.