Police ask public for help finding missing man last seen in downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a 49-year-old man who was last seen in downtown Baltimore, according to authorities.

Lafonso Odoms' last-known location was in the unit block of Light Street, police said. 

He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 250 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows the location of Odoms should contact the Central District's Missing Person Unit at 410-396-2411 or dial 911.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on November 29, 2022 / 8:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

