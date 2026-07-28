Police make arrest in Baltimore serial flasher case

Police arrested a man they believe has been walking around a Baltimore neighborhood naked.

Forty-nine-year-old Jason S. Morgan has been charged in multiple indecent exposure incidents that happened in Southeast Baltimore in June and July.

Baltimore police arrested Jason Morgan and charged him in multiple indecent exposure cases. Baltimore Police

Morgan was arrested at a residence in Harford County and taken to the Harford County Detention Center. He is charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

Morgan was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Baltimore detectives continue to investigate whether Morgan may be connected to additional, similar cases in the area.

Last week, Samantha Pollitt told WJZ that she has seen a flasher seven times in the eight months she's lived in the Canton neighborhood.

As recently as last week, she captured the man on her cellphone.

"Completely naked head-to-toe, except for socks and shoes, popped out of nowhere, said happy birthday, danced around, and then I was like, 'Why do you keep doing this?' and he ran off," Pollitt said. "You shouldn't be able to walk around naked in a neighborhood and not get caught."