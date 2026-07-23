"Completely naked" serial flasher roaming streets of Baltimore neighborhood

A serial flasher is running through the streets of Baltimore City, and neighbors say they want him to stop.

Neighbors in the Canton neighborhood say a bare-naked man is seen roaming the street, sometimes in the middle of the night. The flasher has been caught on camera in the act, and neighbors hope police catch him.

Samantha Pollitt told CBS News Baltimore that she has seen him seven times in the eight months she's lived in the neighborhood, including on Foster Avenue.

She said she was walking home around 2 a.m. when she snapped a photo of him before he ran off.

"Completely naked head-to-toe, except for socks and shoes, popped out of nowhere, said happy birthday, danced around, and then I was like, 'Why do you keep doing this?' and he ran off," Pollitt said. "You shouldn't be able to walk around naked in a neighborhood and not get caught, especially how often it is."

Baltimore Police said they responded to the Canton neighborhood on Thursday morning for a report of a lewd act. Officers spoke with a victim and took a report.

Neighbors on alert of serial flasher

In June, Pollitt captured a video where the man is seen exposing himself. He is wearing a jacket or shirt, but no pants.

"The first time I saw him, I thought it was just a drunk person playing a prank. I even laughed," Pollitt said. "Then the second time, I'm like, wait. The third time, I'm like, this is a problem, and that's when I posted it in Canton Neighbors, and they said, 'Oh, this guy does this every summer.' I don't feel like that should be allowed."

She's posted about her encounters on Facebook, and other neighbors told her they've seen him too.

"It stinks because this is like the fourth year going that he is still out there. I feel for her, but he's sick, and he definitely needs some help," neighbor Megan Worman said.

Pollitt said she's changed how she walks home and even asks her friends to walk with her. She hopes the police patrol the area more frequently late at night to catch the man.

"I've gotten really scared," Pollitt said. "Last night I was actually at my house when I saw him, so now I'm afraid he knows where I live. I'm afraid to sit out on my stoop, which I like to do."

Other similiar flashing incidents in Canton

This isn't the first time this has happened in Canton.

CBS News Baltimore covered similar incidents in 2018 and 2020. Neighbors say it is concerning this continues to happen.

"We live in a city. It's like any big city, you're going to have stuff like this, so no. I'm more concerned about gunfire and things like that," neighbor Becky Burke said.

Pollitt said she is hoping police will add more patrols to the area, especially late at night.

"I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about that especially because it's escalating," Pollitt said. "How close he gets to me and now seeing him when I'm at my house and he's coming up to me, that's scary."