Police arrest 17-year-old boy in West Baltimore murder

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the murder of a man in West Baltimore earlier this year.

Police said that on March 16, around 8:03 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Arlington Avenue, after reports of a person lying on the street.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Tavon Wilson Jr. unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe the teen shot and killed Wilson.

He was arrested, and taken to the Central Booking Intake facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.