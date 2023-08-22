Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest 17-year-old boy in West Baltimore murder

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday Tuesday Roundup: August 21, 2023
Your Monday Tuesday Roundup: August 22, 2023 03:08

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the murder of a man in West Baltimore earlier this year.

Police said that on March 16, around 8:03 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Arlington Avenue, after reports of a person lying on the street. 

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Tavon Wilson Jr. unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police believe the teen shot and killed Wilson.  

He was arrested, and taken to the Central Booking Intake facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.