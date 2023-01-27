Watch CBS News
Police arrest Carver Vo-Tech student after finding gun on school grounds

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officers have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly possessing a loaded gun on school grounds, according to school officials.

The teenager was found to be in possession of a gun at Carver Vocational-Technical High School, school officials said.

School employees found the gun during an administrative search. They arrested the teen after finding it, according to school officials.

