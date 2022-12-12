Police arrest 18-year-old man for allegedly killing another man in a Southwest Baltimore alley

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in the killing of another man in a Southwest Baltimore alleyway, according to authorities.

Theodore Barksdale, 34, was shot in the 100 block of North Kossuth Street on Nov. 29, police said.

An ambulance took him to Shock Trauma where medical staff pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives reviewed video footage and interviewed several prospective witnesses following the deadly shooting, police said.

They were able to identify 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds as a suspect in the shooting, according to authorities.

Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested Edmonds at an apartment in the 2000 block of Ramblewood Road on Dec. 9, police said.

Investigators found a ghost gun and suspected narcotics at the apartment and collected them as evidence, according to authorities.

Edmonds was interviewed by homicide detectives and then taken to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree murder, handgun violations, and various narcotics violations, police said.

He is being held at Central Booking without bail, police said.