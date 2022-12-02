Watch CBS News
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 9:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

