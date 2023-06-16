Pokemon cards tie man to explosions in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Thursday in connection with late-night explosions that went on for weeks in an Aberdeen neighborhood. It was all thanks to a trail of Pokemon cards the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

Jeremiah Burnette, 34, is charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device and two counts of using a destructive device.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to South Rogers and James Street area for a reported loud explosion, where investigators found a crater near a wood line littered with Pokémon cards.

Officials said one of the responding officers remembered arresting Burnette a few days earlier and that he had a stack of Pokemon cards with him.

Additionally, officials said a neighbor reported to police on Tuesday two counts of possessing a destructive device and two counts of using a destructive device.

A man told police he had argued with Burnette, and Burnette ended the conversation by saying "Boom," officials said. That man said a Pokémon card was found on his front step a few days later.

Multiple agencies including fire marshal bomb technicians and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene. Officials said Aberdeen police found several Pokémon cards and wrappers in the area.

A search warrant was executed on Burnette's home on South Rogers Street, where officials found more Pokémon cards, and Burnette was arrested.

Officials said Burnette admitted to detonating the devices, which investigators described as illegally manufactured explosive devices, commonly called M-80s, which are federally banned.

Police said Burnette didn't give a specific reason for detonating the explosives, and that he has no known affiliations with any group posing a threat to Homeland Security. No injuries were reported from the explosions.

Burnette was taken to Harford County Detention Center and released after posting a $10,000 personal unsecured bond, officials said.