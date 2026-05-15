Pleasantly warm weather for Preakness Saturday in Maryland

The weather Friday looks refreshing with a gusty breeze and highs in the lower 70s. Sunny and pleasantly warm weather will create excellent track and viewing conditions for the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes in Laurel, MD.

Preakness weather perfection Saturday

We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Friday as afternoon temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s. Friday will be exceptionally comfortable, with a refreshing breeze and low humidity. The wind will be gusty out of the west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Warmer weather arrives this weekend! Temperatures peak in the lower 80s on Preakness Saturday. The forecast remains mostly dry and not too humid for Saturday's event at the 151st annual Preakness Stakes. Any showers that pop-up Saturday afternoon should stay west and north of our area, leading to high confidence in a dry forecast through early Saturday evening.

Sunday's high temperatures will top out around 90° by afternoon. A few isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but more places than not will stay dry. Any place that does receive a thunderstorm later Sunday could see a brief downpour, gusty winds, and some lightning and thunder.

The heat on Sunday will be manageable as humidity levels stay in the comfortable range.

Heat and humidity build across Maryland next week

Summer-like weather will continue to build for the first half of next week.

Monday's high temperatures will soar into the lower 90s in Baltimore City with mid-90s likely north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. Much of the area has a shot at temperatures in the low to mid-90s on Tuesday afternoon with a few isolated upper 90s west of the Baltimore Beltway.

Monday through Wednesday will feature moderate levels of humidity. It will feel hotter than it actually is; mid to upper 90s. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out Monday or Tuesday, but they should be few and far between. The greatest chance for any isolated storms would be across the higher elevations across western Maryland during the afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday looks like the last day of 90° temperatures for a while. Much cooler weather and chances of showers and thunderstorms arrive late week. Ahead of the the storms Wednesday evening.