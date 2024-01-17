Playoff Fever: Ravens fans get painted logos on cars ahead of Super Bowl push

BALTIMORE - Playoff fever is hitting Baltimore hard.

Why not?

The hometown Ravens are the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs and one of the favorites to bring home the Lombardi Trophy,

This week, the Ravens are painting Baltimore purple to get fans even more excited for this weekend's AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Ravens will play the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium, just two wins from making it to the Super Bowl.

Ravens staff were out directing traffic around the stadium Wednesday morning as hundreds of fans took their cars for a custom purple paint job, with the Ravens' logo spraypaint.

"I love this season," Ravens fan Tony Brazil said. "Lamar (Jackson) is doing a great job, the defense is holding up, and the offense is doing a great job, and (Head coach John) Harbaugh is doing a great job coaching."

With the Ravens primed at making a deep playoff push, Ravens Flock can show their support wherever they go.

"We've been out here since 6 a.m.," said Josh Lukin, Senior Director of Brand Strategy for the Ravens. "This is really the kickoff to our playoff event week."

Ravens cheerleaders and the pep band members were outside in the bitter cold as free Ravens' logo stencils were spray painted on vehicles.

"At 6 a.m., there was already a line around the stadium," Lukin said. "It's really exciting to see how excited fans are for this team. Ever since we beat the Dolphins, we've been preparing for this week and now we're just getting ready for Saturday."

The stencils are a fun way to get in on the excitement.

"I come out every year when they have the stenciling, just showing my fan spirit," Ravens fan Michelle said. "And I'll be here on Saturday cheering on the Ravens."

Lukin says this is only the beginning of the purple celebration.

"We'll keep doing it each week as long as we keep playing," Lukin said.

The playoff excitement continues this week with a pop-up shop on Thursday and Friday at M&T Bank Stadium.