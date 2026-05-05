Law firm investigating after plane strikes Baltimore truck in New Jersey

A law firm has launched an investigation after a truck driven by a Baltimore man was hit by a United Airlines jet in New Jersey, saying they are pursuing compensation for their client.

According to the Law Office of J. Wyndal Gordon, Warren Boardley Jr. was injured after the United Airlines jet hit the truck as he was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, May 3.

"This is a deeply serious incident that demands a thorough and independent investigation, " attorneys said Tuesday. "Aviation operations, including approach and ground safety procedures, must be conducted with the highest regard for public safety."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also looking into the incident, calling it an "accident."

The law firm is expected to share updates during a Tuesday evening news conference.

Jet strikes Baltimore truck

Flight UA169, a Boeing 767, was trying to land at Newark Liberty International Airport when it hit the truck with a landing gear tire.

The tire went through the window and windshield of the truck, which belongs to H&S Bakery in Baltimore.

The company said Boardley Jr. was heading to a Schmidt bakery depot in Newark at the time of the incident.

Boardley Jr. was taken to a hospital and treated for glass in his arm and hand. Boardley Jr.'s father said his son was in "total shock" when he called after the incident.

"Right now, we are blessed to have him. He's alive," said Warren Boardley Sr. "The mental things he's going through, and the physical stuff, all of that should pass, the physical at least. The mental will stay with you a long time."

Boardley Sr. said his son will not be driving a truck again.

The law firm noted that Boardley Jr. is still recovering and is thankful for support from the community.

Law firm launches investigation

The law firm's investigation will include evidence preservation and consultation about aviation safety issues, attorney said.

The NTSB's investigation will look into the weather conditions, human performance, aircraft performance and air traffic control, the law firm said.