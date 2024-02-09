2 dead after plane crashes onto highway near Naples, Florida, and bursts into flames

2 dead in plane crash near Naples 2 dead in plane crash near Naples 02:01

Two passengers died when a small plane crashed onto a South Florida highway Friday afternoon, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said. Three people were able to exit the plane, said Robin King, a spokesperson for the Naples Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said there were five passengers aboard the flight.

The FAA confirmed that a Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying five people crashed on the highway near the city of Naples at about 3:15 p.m.

Video footage taken by a witness shows the aircraft burst into flames and a plume of smoke.

"Had a plane just land RIGHT in front of us on I-75," the witness said after posting the video on social media.

Southbound lanes on Interstate 75 were closed at mile marker 111, and northbound lanes are closed at the 105-mile markers, the sheriff's office said. The department is helping with traffic and closures.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said.

Kathryn Krupnik contributed reporting. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.