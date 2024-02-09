I-75 lanes shut down after twin-engine jet bursts into flames after crashing on I-75 near Naples

MIAMI - At least 2 people were killed Friday afternoon after a twin-engine jet plane carrying 5 people burst into flames as it crashed on Interstate 75, near Naples, shutting down parts of the highway.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed 2 people had been killed in the crash, but did not immediately identify the victims.

All I-75 lanes shut down CBS News Miami

The crash happened near mile marker 107, Pine Ridge Road, in Collier County, just north of where the highway heads east toward Broward County along Alligator Alley.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the plane collided with a vehicle as it attempted to touch down on the highway.

Images from Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed several fire rescue and police units at the scene.

The plane was scheduled to fly into Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to CBS Station WINK News. Flight data indicates the flight was returning to Florida from Ohio.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, I-75 will be shut down for the next 24 hours, while they conduct their investigation into the crash.

The FHP said Southbound Interstate lanes are currently closed and they are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

We will have a full report during our news show at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details.