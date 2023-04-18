Pimlico Race Course to have hiring event ahead of Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Jockey Club is hosting a hiring fair Thursday for both short-term and long-term employment with local businesses ahead of the Preakness Stakes in May.

The Preakness, the second race of horse racing's Triple Crown, brings thousands to the racecourse in Northwest Baltimore.

The club said representatives from several companies will be looking for:

line and prep cooks

host staff

servers

kitchen assistants

buffet managers

action station attendants

tent chefs and supervisors

unarmed event security staff

facilities staff

transportation drivers

commercial driving license (CDL) drivers

field crew

project and junior foremen

project managers

The fair will be held Thursday, April 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the third floor of the Sports Palace at Pimlico Race Course.

Registration is encouraged and attendance is free. Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring resumés.