Pimlico Race Course to have hiring event ahead of Preakness Stakes

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Jockey Club is hosting a hiring fair Thursday for both short-term and long-term employment with local businesses ahead of the Preakness Stakes in May. 

The Preakness, the second race of horse racing's Triple Crown, brings thousands to the racecourse in Northwest Baltimore.  

The club said representatives from several companies will be looking for: 

  • line and prep cooks
  • host staff
  • servers
  • kitchen assistants
  • buffet managers
  • action station attendants
  • tent chefs and supervisors
  • unarmed event security staff
  • facilities staff
  • transportation drivers
  • commercial driving license (CDL) drivers
  • field crew
  • project and junior foremen
  • project managers

The fair will be held Thursday, April 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the third floor of the Sports Palace at Pimlico Race Course. 

Registration is encouraged and attendance is free. Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring resumés.

April 18, 2023

