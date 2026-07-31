Man sentenced to 95 years in armed carjacking of Baltimore County woman and her 87-year-old mother

A man convicted of carjacking two women at gunpoint in Baltimore County has been sentenced to spend 95 years in prison.

Darius Wolfe, of Brooklyn, Maryland, was convicted earlier this year in the August 2024 carjacking of a 66-year-old woman and her 87-year-old mother in Pikesville. He was found guilty of armed carjacking, assault, and use of a firearm during a crime.

Authorities said 66-year-old Valarie Smith was getting groceries out of the trunk of her car on Brattle Road when she was approached by three men wearing masks.

Wolfe put a gun to Smith's head, and she punched him, according to prosecutors. He then shut her hand in the car door and drove off, dragging her.

Smith's 87-year-old mother, Edna Smith, a retired teacher, came to help and was run over.

The 66-year-old victim suffered a brain bleed, fractured toe and bruising, while her mother was treated for a fractured pelvis, collapsed lung, fractured ribs, broken ankle and fractures to both legs.

Wolfe was 19 at the time of the crime and had a lengthy juvenile record. The defense called Friday's sentence extraordinarily harsh, but the judge said he deserves every second of it.

His co-defendant, Reginald Cornelius Belton, was sentenced to 75 years earlier this year. Prosecutors recommended the maximum sentence for Belton, citing the "heinous nature of the offense against two older women" and their "catastrophic injuries," along with his prior criminal history.