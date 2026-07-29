Photos capture excitement at Ravens' first fan-attended training camp practice of 2026

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens.

The team opened training camp with its first fan-attended practice of the year.

The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations behind new head coach Jesse Minter and a refreshed talent of stars, including Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

"I felt invigorated, reinvigorated for the Ravens season," Ravens fan Lawson Atkins said. "[I] wanted to get a look at some of the guys. There's a lot of position battles, wide receiver, offensive line."

Here are some photos of the first day of Ravens training camp:

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore