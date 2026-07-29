Watch CBS News
Local News

Photos capture excitement at Ravens' first fan-attended training camp practice of 2026

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens.

The team opened training camp with its first fan-attended practice of the year.

The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations behind new head coach Jesse Minter and a refreshed talent of stars, including Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton.

"I felt invigorated, reinvigorated for the Ravens season," Ravens fan Lawson Atkins said. "[I] wanted to get a look at some of the guys. There's a lot of position battles, wide receiver, offensive line."

Here are some photos of the first day of Ravens training camp:

ravens.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens1.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens2.png
CBS News Baltimore
ravens3.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens4.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens5.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens6.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens7.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens8.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens9.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens10.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens11.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens12.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens13.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens14.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens15.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore
ravens16.png
Excitement was in the air at the Under Armour Performance Center on Wednesday as fans got their first look at the 2026 Baltimore Ravens. CBS News Baltimore

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue