Baltimore Ravens fans flock to training facility for first public practice: "It's like Christmas early"

Baltimore Ravens fans have waited more than six months to get the sour taste out of their mouths after watching their team miss the playoffs.

This year, under a new coaching staff, fans have plenty of reasons for optimism.

The Ravens kicked off training camp Wednesday in Owings Mills, Maryland, welcoming fans for the first open practice of the year.

Fans flocked in full force into the Under Armour Performance Center to watch their favorite team and players prepare for the 2026 season.

"It's like Christmas early," Ravens fan Linda Dutton said. "To share this with everybody is the ultimate, ultimate for me, and especially with my grandson."

"I felt invigorated, reinvigorated for the Ravens season," added Ravens fan Lawson Atkins. "[I] wanted to get a look at some of the guys. There's a lot of position battles, wide receiver, offensive line."

"It's going to be a good era for Baltimore"

Baltimore Ravens fans cheered on their stars, including Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Roquan Smith, Derrick Henry and Kyle Hamilton.

"It feels great to kick off the season," said Ravens fan Caitlin Englehart. "Beautiful day. The kids are excited."

The Ravens are led by first-year head coach Jesse Minter, who was hired after John Harbaugh was fired last January. They missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2021, after posting an 8-9 record and a season-ending loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers."

Baltimore Ravens fans have waited more than six months to get the sour taste out of their mouths after watching their team miss the playoffs. CBS News Baltimore

"Really good first day, really good energy," Minter said after the practice. "We have the mentality right now one day at a time, one step at a time."

Ravens fans hope this new era of Ravens football leads to a Super Bowl championship.

"I think it's going to be a good era for Baltimore," Atkins said. "I'm confident we're going to be able to do some special this year."

"Now with this new coaching staff, new philosophy, new mentality, I think this could push them over the top," Ravens fan Michael Scarselletta.

With the high expectations and the energy pulsing through the stands, the Flock is ready for football in Charm City.

Training camp and preseason runs through the beginning of September.

The Ravens will play a public practice on Saturday, August 1, at the University of Maryland in College Park. The first preseason game on August 15 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens will play on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on August 22. The following week, the team will host a joint practice with the Washington Commanders before the final preseason game between the teams on August 28.