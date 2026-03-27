How pets support your health and well-being

Sponsored and provided by LifeBridge Health

Pets bring joy, companionship and unconditional love into our lives. Beyond the emotional connection, research suggests that pet ownership may offer meaningful health benefits.

As we recognize National Love Your Pet Day, Andrew Hodge, PA-C, Clinical Director of Wellness, highlights a few ways caring for a pet may support both physical and mental well-being.

The Physical Health Benefits of Owning a Pet

Spending time with pets can encourage healthier routines and support core aspects of physical wellness. Simple, everyday interactions can promote:

Increased movement. Walks and playtime naturally increase physical activity. Over time, that consistent movement can boost energy levels, help with weight management and support overall fitness.

Walks and playtime naturally increase physical activity. Over time, that consistent movement can boost energy levels, help with weight management and support overall fitness. Heart health. Interacting with animals may help reduce blood pressure, lower heart rate and decrease the long-term risk of heart disease.

Interacting with animals may help reduce blood pressure, lower heart rate and decrease the long-term risk of heart disease. Healthy aging. Pets can be especially helpful as we grow older by bringing structure and engaging cognitive function.

Building healthy habits into everyday routines—including regular activity with a pet—can make a measurable difference in overall wellness.

Stress Relief and Emotional Wellness

The mental health benefits of pets are just as important. Animals provide companionship, structure and a sense of purpose, all of which can:

Reduce stress and anxiety. Time spent with a pet may calm the nervous system and trigger feel good chemicals in the brain that encourage relaxation and emotional balance.

Time spent with a pet may calm the nervous system and trigger feel good chemicals in the brain that encourage relaxation and emotional balance. Improve mood and resilience. Predictable routines like feeding, grooming or play provide stability during demanding times and help maintain emotional steadiness.

Predictable routines like feeding, grooming or play provide stability during demanding times and help maintain emotional steadiness. Ease feelings of loneliness. Pets offer steady companionship, and activities like walking or visiting pet-friendly spaces create natural opportunities to interact with others.

Whether it is a walk around the neighborhood or simply sitting with a pet after a long day, those moments of connection can help lower stress and support emotional well-being.

Wellness Goes Beyond the Clinic

At ExpressCare Wellness Center, wellness is viewed holistically. Health is influenced not only by clinical care but also by lifestyle choices, daily movement and meaningful relationships—including those with our pets.

This Love Your Pet Day, consider the ways your pet may already be supporting your health. A short walk, extra playtime or simply spending intentional time together can benefit both you and your four-legged companion.

To learn about more ways to support your overall wellness, visit goexpresscarewellness.com or schedule an appointment with our team.