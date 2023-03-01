Watch CBS News
Peter Thomas of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' fame faces assault trial in Baltimore

/ The Baltimore Banner

Peter Thomas, a co-owner of Bar One in Harbor East who's known for his appearances on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and former marriage to supermodel Cynthia Bailey, was found not guilty on Wednesday of drunkenly attacking a customer at the restaurant.

Thomas, 62, was acquitted in Baltimore Circuit Court of second-degree assault. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.

This story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Peter Thomas of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' found not guilty of assault in Baltimore

First published on March 1, 2023 / 11:42 AM

