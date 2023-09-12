Person struck, killed while running across street, Baltimore Police says
BALTIMORE - A person was struck and killed while running across the street Monday evening in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.
Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Sinclair Lane.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died, according to police.
CRASH Team investigators responded and took control of the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2606 or 911.
