Person struck, killed by MARC Brunswick Line train in Gaithersburg

BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a MARC Brunswick line train Thursday morning in Gaithersburg, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

Officials said train 892 was heading east toward Washington Union Station when it struck a pedestrian "trespassing on the tracks."

The incident prompted heavy delays for the line as trains were held Thursday morning, but MDOT said no impacts are expected to afternoon service.

Montgomery County police are investigating the incident.