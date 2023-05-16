Person struck and killed by motorcycle in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A person was struck and killed by a motorcycle Monday evening in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Inverness Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
The unidentified male was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.