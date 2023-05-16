Watch CBS News
Person struck and killed by motorcycle in Southwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A person was struck and killed by a motorcycle Monday evening in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Inverness Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 10:25 PM

