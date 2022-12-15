Watch CBS News
Person rescued after being trapped under light rail train in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - A person was rescued after being trapped underneath a light rail train Thursday evening in Baltimore County.

The person, whose condition is unknown, was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. when a person was trapped under a train at the light rail station in Lutherville.

No other information was provided.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 6:39 PM

