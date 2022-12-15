Person rescued after being trapped under light rail train in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - A person was rescued after being trapped underneath a light rail train Thursday evening in Baltimore County.
The person, whose condition is unknown, was taken to the hospital.
Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. when a person was trapped under a train at the light rail station in Lutherville.
No other information was provided.
