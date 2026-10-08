Person renovating vacant Baltimore property discovers possible human remains

A person renovating a vacant property in Northwest Baltimore discovered what appeared to be human remains inside, according to police.

Officers responded Thursday to the property in the 4200 block of Belvieu Avenue after the fire department notified police about a questionable death.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

The discovery comes days after Annapolis police investigated possible human remains found in a wooded area of Truxton Park on Sept. 30.

Police said those remains appeared to be human and were also transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine the cause of death.