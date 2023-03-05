Watch CBS News
Person hurt after crashing into building in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police said a car crashed into a building Saturday night in East Baltimore, in the Jonestown neighborhood, just blocks from the Inner Harbor.

Officers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of East Baltimore Street.

WJZ was at the scene as a tow truck pulled the car away from the building.  

A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on March 5, 2023 / 4:01 PM

