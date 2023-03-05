Person hurt after crashing into building in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police said a car crashed into a building Saturday night in East Baltimore, in the Jonestown neighborhood, just blocks from the Inner Harbor.
Officers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of East Baltimore Street.
WJZ was at the scene as a tow truck pulled the car away from the building.
A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
