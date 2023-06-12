Watch CBS News
Local News

Person fatally shot Odenton neighbors pig, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Charges are pending for a person who allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's pig using a rifle on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. 

Officers responded to the incident around 12:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Meyers Station Road. 

Investigators believe the suspect, who remains unidentified, shot the pig from across a fence. 

It is unknown what charges are pending for the suspect, but police described it as an incident of anima cruelty.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.