Person fatally shot Odenton neighbors pig, police say
BALTIMORE -- Charges are pending for a person who allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's pig using a rifle on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers responded to the incident around 12:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Meyers Station Road.
Investigators believe the suspect, who remains unidentified, shot the pig from across a fence.
It is unknown what charges are pending for the suspect, but police described it as an incident of anima cruelty.
