Person fatally shot Odenton neighbors pig, police say

BALTIMORE -- Charges are pending for a person who allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's pig using a rifle on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to the incident around 12:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Meyers Station Road.

Investigators believe the suspect, who remains unidentified, shot the pig from across a fence.

It is unknown what charges are pending for the suspect, but police described it as an incident of anima cruelty.