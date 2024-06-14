Person dies after being attacked by group of stray dogs in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A person is dead after being attacked by a group of stray dogs in West Baltimore Friday evening, according to Baltimore Police.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street for a dog bite. When they arrived, they learned that the stray dogs had attacked a female victim, who died as a result of her injuries.
An officer fired their weapon, striking one of the dogs.
Police said they are still investigating the incident.