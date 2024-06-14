Watch CBS News
Person dies after being attacked by group of stray dogs in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  A person is dead after being attacked by a group of stray dogs in West Baltimore Friday evening, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street for a dog bite. When they arrived, they learned that the stray dogs had attacked a female victim, who died as a result of her injuries.

An officer fired their weapon, striking one of the dogs.

Police said they are still investigating the incident. 

First published on June 14, 2024 / 9:49 PM EDT

