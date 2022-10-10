Person armed with hammer arrested after biting, kicking officers at storage facility in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE- A person armed with a hammer was arrested for biting and kicking police officers several times Sunday afternoon at Ritchie Mini Storage in Glen Burnie.
Police responded to the storage facility around 3 p.m. after receiving a call that a person stole a phone and was making threats. The person, who had a hammer, was detained by an off-duty Veterans Affairs Police Officer until police arrived.
As police attempted to arrest the person, officers were reportedly assaulted, police said.
