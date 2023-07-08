Pedestrian struck on Reisterstown Road, killed by vehicle that fled, police say

BALTIMORE -- A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on Reisterstown Road Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northwest side of the city were sent to the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle around 4:10 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a male who was unresponsive, police said.

The officers learned that the striking vehicle had fled the scene following the collision, according to authorities.

Medics attempted to save the male's life but eventually determined that he was dead, police said.

CRASH team investigators are leading the investigation into the fatal collision, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the deadly collision should contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.