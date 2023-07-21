Pedestrian killed in Severna Park crash
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was struck by a car Thursday night in Severna Park, police said.
Officers responded at 9 p.m. to the 800 block of Ritchie Highway for the crash.
Investigators believe the pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Jeffrey Simmons of Severna, was in the southbound lanes of the roadway wearing all dark, non-reflective clothing when he was struck by a car.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospita\, and later pronounced dead.
The crash remains after investigation.
