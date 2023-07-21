Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in Severna Park crash

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was struck by a car Thursday night in Severna Park, police said. 

Officers responded at 9 p.m. to the 800 block of Ritchie Highway for the crash. 

Investigators believe the pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Jeffrey Simmons of Severna, was in the southbound lanes of the roadway wearing all dark, non-reflective clothing when he was struck by a car. 

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospita\, and later pronounced dead.  

The crash remains after investigation. 

