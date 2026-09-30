Luminis patients regain access to MyChart online portal after cybersecurity incident

Luminis Health has announced that its patients have regained access to its MyChart online portal after the company was hit with a cyberattack in early September.

Luminis -- which serves patients in Maryland's Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties as well as the Eastern Shore -- said in a statement Tuesday the restoration of the MyChart system is the latest step in its recovery process from the cybersecurity incident.

The company has not provided specific information about what caused the cyberattack, but has issued several statements outlining its progress in restoring its affected systems.

MyChart is the online portal that lets patients schedule appointments, request prescription refills, message their doctors and nurses and access health information, the company says on its website. The latest statement said that while MyChart is available, some patients may not yet see certain information displayed, such as patient, lab or imaging results.

Luminis Health said telephone services across all locations have also been restored.

"During the cybersecurity incident, the company utilized established downtime procedures, including using paper medical records," the statement said. The company said information that was filed manually will be entered into the system and added to My Chart as the recovery process continues.

Lumins Health has said the cybersecurity incident did not affect the system that stores patient records. If patients have questions, they can message their doctors through MyChart or call their office directly.

A patient of Anne Arundel Medical Center sued Luminis Health, alleging in a lawsuit, that Luminis Health failed to protect their medical information following the cyberattack.

For more information on health needs and the MyChart system, Lumnis Health has updated its FAQ section.