Maryland's Luminis Health says some systems are unavailable after cybersecurity attack

Luminis Health, which serves patients on Maryland's Eastern Shore and in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties, has been hit with a cybersecurity attack.

The health system posted an alert on its website Tuesday evening, saying it is "currently responding to a cybersecurity incident affecting certain systems across our organization."

The message did not go into detail about what systems or services may be impacted, but it reiterated "certain systems are currently unavailable."

Patients with upcoming appointments should call 443-222-0193 before arriving to confirm the status of their appointments or for any further instructions. That number can be reached during normal business hours.

"Our priority remains providing safe, high-quality care to our patients while responding to this incident. We understand the concern this incident may cause for our patients, their families and our broader community, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding as we work through this situation," Luminis said in the alert. "We take the security of our systems seriously and are working urgently to address the incident and restore affected systems as quickly and safely as possible."

Luminis said it has launched an investigation, with the help of its legal team and third-party cybersecurity experts.

At this point, it's unclear if any patient information was exposed in the attack.

"If the investigation determines that individuals need to be notified, we will take appropriate steps in accordance with applicable requirements," the alert said.

There's no word on when the health system will be fully restored, but Luminis said it will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.