Patchy fog and clouds across Maryland, weekend storm potential

Areas of dense fog Tuesday morning will slowly lift by mid-morning. There is a good deal of uncertainty with just how much we warm-up over the next few days, but odds favor a gentle warm-up over a dramatic one.

Gradual warming across Maryland through Thursday

Early morning temperatures stayed safely above freezing in and around the Baltimore Beltway, but fog continues to be quite problematic. Patchy dense fog will continue through mid-morning before lifting. Expect leftover clouds today with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. After the fog lifts this morning, skies across the area will stay cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Clouds will hold tight tonight with lows falling into the middle 30s.

Temperatures continue to gradually warm heading into mid-week. However, a wedge of chilly air could settle into parts of Maryland on Wednesday. In this weather setup, there can be a large range in temperatures across the state. Cecil County would be chilliest with temperatures staying in the upper 40s, while parts of Maryland closer to the Potomac River and southern Maryland could soar well into the 60s.

At this time, the most reasonable scenario is for Baltimore to reach the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday for a high temperature.

Other than some patchy mist mixed in with the fog and a isolated shower Wednesday, the forecast looks dry through Thursday morning.

Tracking two potential storms ahead in the Baltimore metro

An area of low pressure will approach central Maryland Thursday afternoon and will pass through the area during the day Friday. This will allow showers to break out late Thursday afternoon or evening. These showers will gel into a steadier rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday afternoon the rain will linger, but become more patchy in nature.

High temperatures Thursday should make their way into the lower 50s, but with clouds and steadier rain Friday expect highs to stay in the 40s.

Saturday right now appears to be the pick of next weekend. Though it may not be a ten-out-of-ten. There is still some uncertainty on timing of the next storm system as a parade of storms marches across the country.

Another storm system may approach Maryland late in the weekend just as colder air blows in. A wintry mix or snow is possible in our region later Sunday, into next Monday. Considering this is several days away, there is still quite a bit of forecast uncertainty. Winter weather is not yet certain across Baltimore. The most likely scenario is another cold rain across the region, but stay tuned as this forecast could change in the coming days.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates as the week plays out.