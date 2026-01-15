Man dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in South Baltimore

A man died, and two other people were injured after a shooting Thursday night in South Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of W. Patapsco Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Two other men -- ages 24 and 38 -- were found nearby with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.