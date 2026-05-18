Passengers escape injuries after small plane makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach

Passengers on a small plane that made an emergency landing on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, on Monday were not injured, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

The fire and police departments responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of 94th Street for a reported aircraft emergency involving a Cessna 150 that landed on the beach.

Two people on the plane were evaluated by Ocean City paramedics and reported no injuries.

Officials said the plane left from Ocean City Municipal Airport before making an emergency landing on the beach.

The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack is leading the investigation.